"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer debuts

Luke Skywalker is back -- and he gets to speak this time!

On Friday the long-awaited trailer for the next “Star Wars” installment, “The Last Jedi,” debuted at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Orlando, Fla., before being released online.

The film, picking up immediately where “The Force Awakens” left audiences hanging, stars Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Daisy Ridley as Rey. While Luke was absent until the very end of that film, here his role appears to be that of teacher to Rey, whom we see undergoing training in the Force.

We also see glimpses of Carrie Fisher as General Organa, Oscar Isaac as Poe, John Boyega as Finn, and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren.

StarWars.com

The footage was introduced by “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson, who was close-lipped about plot details, except to say that, because the seat of power of the Republic had been destroyed in the last film, the galaxy has been thrust into chaos, to which end the evil First Order was making aggressive moves.

Johnson also revealed the teaser poster:

Lucasfilm

The convention opened on Thursday with warm memorials to Fisher from “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, producer Kathleen Kennedy, and her costars Hamill and Harrison Ford. John Williams also turned up to conduct performances of music from the original trilogy.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens in theatres December 15, 2017.

To watch the trailer click on the video player below.



For more info: