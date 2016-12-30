"Star Wars: Episode VIII" tops 2017’s most anticipated movies

If the box office domination of “Rogue One” didn’t make it clear, moviegoers are very excited about “Star Wars.”

Online movie ticket giant Fandango quizzed 2,000 moviegoers over what they’re looking forward to seeing most in the coming year, and the results are very promising for Disney-owned Lucasfilm, Marvel and Walt Disney Studios, as each entity had a film in the top three.

The next, still-untitled chapter in the “Star Wars” saga -- picking up where 2015’s “The Force Awakens” left off -- topped the list, while Marvel’s “Guardians o the Galaxy Vol. 2” came in second, with the live action “Beauty and the Beast” in third.

Interestingly, “Beauty and the Beast” -- a remake -- is the only film in the top 10 that isn’t a comic book movie, a sequels or both.

“The new year promises a lot of excitement at the multiplex with a much-heralded return of beloved characters and stories highlighting the year’s top three most anticipated movies, ‘Episode VIII,’ ‘Guardians 2,’ and the live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “2017 also looks to offer more diverse ensembles, long-awaited big-screen adaptations, and enough surprising choices to delight a broad range of moviegoers.”

Fandango’s survey -- which also quizzed voters on most anticipated actors, actresses and films of specific genre -- was conducted during the week of December 19, 2016.

Here are Fandango’s most anticipated movies of 2017:

1. “Star Wars: Episode VIII”

2. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

3. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

4. “Wonder Woman”

5. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

6. “Justice League”

7. “The Fate of the Furious”

8. “Fifty Shades Darker”

9. “Logan”

10. “Despicable Me 3”