"Star Trek: Discovery" trailer debuts

The wait is finally over for "Star Trek" fans, as they got their first look at the all-new series "Star Trek: Discovery" with the release of the first official trailer Wednesday, also announcing that the first season has been expanded to 15 episodes.

The series has been shrouded in secrecy since production began, but the trailer revealed several details have emerged. It will be a prequel, taking place 10 years before 1966's original "Star Trek" series, and for the first time in the franchise's history, the main character will not be the captain of a ship, but instead a first officer ("The Walking Dead" star Sonequa Martin-Green).

Earlier Wednesday, CBS debuted the first official photo from the series, featuring stars Michelle Yeoh and Martin-Green on a mysterious desert planet, which was filmed in Jordan.

Conspicuously absent from the trailer was Jason Isaacs, who is supposedly playing the captain of the U.S.S. "Discovery." From the looks of the trailer, Martin-Green's character gets that responsibility -- at least for a little while.

Other cast members include James Frain as the father of Mr. Spock, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones and Rainn Wilson.

"Star Trek: Discovery" will debut later this year, with the first episode premiering on CBS and all subsequent episodes exclusively on CBS All Access.

Here's the full trailer: