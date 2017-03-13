CBS/AP March 13, 2017, 10:48 AM

“SNL” enlists Scarlett Johansson to skewer Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON -- The biting humor of “Saturday Night Live” took aim at another Trump this week -- first daughter Ivanka.

The long-standing comedy show skewered President Donald Trump’s elder daughter with a faux perfume ad, starring actress Scarlett Johansson. The name of the perfume? Complicit.

As Johansson walks into an elegant party in a glittering evening dress, the female narrator says: “A woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s complicit.”

The narrator concludes: “Complicit: The fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this, but won’t.”

Complicit - SNL by Saturday Night Live on YouTube

It was the first time Johansson has portrayed Ivanka Trump for the show. Actress Margot Robbie depicted her in a sketch in the fall.

The White House and a representative for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment on “Saturday Night Live.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular