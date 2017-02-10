Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump livestream project canceled

Shia LaBeouf’s livestream art project in protest of Donald Trump was supposed to stay up for the new president’s entire term, but instead it only made it three weeks.

New York City’s Museum of Moving Image shut down the “Transformers” star’s public installation Friday because it had become “a serious and ongoing public safety hazard,” a statement from the museum read.

“Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

LaBeouf and his collaborators -- who dubbed the project “He Will Not Divide Us” -- were not pleased with the news. “The museum has abandoned us,” LaBeouf tweeted.

The livestream began on the day of Trump’s inauguration and sound found itself attracting controversy. LaBeouf was arrested and charged with assault following an altercation at the installation.