Shia LaBeouf launches four-year chant on Inauguration Day

NEW YORK -- On Inauguration Day, actor Shia LaBeouf led a group of teenagers with the chant: “He will not divide us.”

Looking into a camera placed on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, a diverse group of teenagers -- some wearing backpacks -- chanted the words on the day Donald Trump was named president in Washington, D.C. for a performance art project.

Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was also in the crowd and recited the five-word chant. At one point a man held a sign that read: “Abort Trump.”

The camera has been in place since 9 a.m. EST on Friday. A website for the movement says the camera will be available and will livestream for the next four years -- 24 hours a day, seven days a week.