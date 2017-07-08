Shia LaBeouf arrested for public drunkenness in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV reports.

LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested at 4 a.m. Saturday by the Savannah Police Department and released. Further details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available.

LaBeouf has faced similar charges in the past, including an arrest earlier this year during a rally against President Trump. He was charged with misdemeanor assault in that incident.

He is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," that also stars Dakota Johnson.