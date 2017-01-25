Scarlett Johansson has split from her husband of two years, according to report

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly back on the market.

The 32-year-old actress split from her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac, over the summer, according to People.

While the Ghost in the Shell star has yet to officially comment on the status of her relationship, she was not wearing her wedding ring when she was spotted out and about in New York City on Wednesday, or at the Women’s March on Washington over the weekend.

The pair, who secretly tied the knot in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014, was last spotted together at the grand opening party for their new popcorn shop, Yummy Pop, at Theatre du Gymnase in Paris, France, on Dec. 16, 2016. Johansson was all smiles at the fête, posing for pictures with the French journalist.

ET has reached out to Johansson’s rep for comment.

Earlier this month, ET caught up with the actress at a press junket for her latest live-action film, where she couldn’t stop gushing about Dauriac’s interest in the Rupert Sanders-directed movie, in which Johansson portrays a typically Japanese manga character known as the Major.

“[Romain] loves this world,” she said at the time. “The whole Memphis design thing, he loves all that stuff. It’s right up his alley. Yeah.”

She also opened up about what life is like at home with her and Dauriac’s 2-year-old daughter, Rose, telling ET, “Right now she’s really into Frozen, which lives on and on and on. It just never goes away.”

“She’s really good at singing ‘Let it Go,’” Johansson continued. “She’s got a good ear.”