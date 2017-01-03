Sam Hunt gets engaged to girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt is officially off the market.

The country singer’s rep confirmed to People that Hunt is engaged to his girlfriend, Hannah Lee Fowler.

Fowler was the inspiration behind Hunt’s debut studio album “Montevallo,” and his newest song “Drinkin’ Too Much” is an apology to her.

He sings, “I’m sorry I named the album ‘Montevallo.’ I’m sorry people know your name now, and strangers hit you up on social media. I know you want your privacy and you got nothing to say to me, but I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave me.”

Finally at the end of the song, he says, “You changed your number and moved and this is the only way I can reach you. Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you.”

Looks like he got there.