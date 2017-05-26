Contestant wins record $31.5K playing Plinko on "The Price is Right"

LOS ANGELES -- A new record has been set on the "Price is Right."

CBS Los Angeles reports Ryan Belz of Millerton, Pa., won $31,500 while playing Plinko on the daytime show that aired Thursday.

The previous record in the popular but difficult game was $30,500.

To play the game, a contestant drops up to five chips down a zigzag maze that has varying amounts of money at the bottom of the board, ranging from $0 to $10,000.

The chips make a "plink" sound as the fall down the board -- hence the name of the game.

A player could technically win $50,000 if all five chips miraculously went straight down and landed in the middle $10,000 slot.

The game debuted in January 1983.