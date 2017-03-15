RuPaul revealed he is married

RuPaul isn’t making a fuss over a major milestone.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host revealed that he was recently married. During an interview for “Hollywood Today Live,” host Ross Matthews asked the Emmy winner if he and longtime partner Georges LeBar would ever tie the knot.

“You know what? I don’t think I’ve I’ve never said this on television before,” RuPual said. “We are married.”

RuPaul then explained that they tied the knot in January on the anniversary of their first meeting. “We met on the dance floor at Limelight in 1994 on his birthday,” he said.

As for the motivation to finally get married, RuPaul offered a not terribly romantic explanation.“We never wanted to do it,” he said. “We were really looking into it for tax breaks and financial things.”