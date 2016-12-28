The all new
AP December 28, 2016, 9:22 AM

“Rogue One” holds onto top spot at holiday box office

LOS ANGELES -- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” continues to soar at the box office, adding $96.1 million in ticket sales and beating a spate of new releases to remain No. 1 over the holiday weekend.

The animated animal tale “Sing” won the battle for second place with a $54.9 million debut. Three other new releases, “Passengers,” ‘’Why Him?” and “Assassin’s Creed,” rounded out the top five.

Ticket sales have already topped $11 billion for the year in the U.S. and Canada, according to comScore.

Here are the top 10 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Monday, as compiled Tuesday by comScore:

1. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” -- $96,119,405 ($318,119,079 total)
2. “Sing” -- $54,931,630 ($75,544,270 total)
3. “Passengers” -- $22,685,000 ($30,010,201 total) 
4. “Why Him?” -- $15,536,420 ($15,536,420 total)
5. “Assassin’s Creed” -- $14,800,946 ($22,293,344 total)
6. “Moana” -- $12,554,860 ($185,587,051 total)
7. “Fences” -- $11,600,170 ($11,791,685 total)
8. “La La Land” -- $9,242,782 ($17,125,493 total)
9. “Office Christmas Party” -- $7,047,209 ($44,086,811 total)
10. “Collateral Beauty” -- $6,375,000 ($17,376,500 total)

