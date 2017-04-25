Rob Lowe takes on role as KFC's new Colonel Sanders

Svelte actor Rob Lowe might not be the obvious choice for KFC’s spokesperson, but the “Parks and Rec” actor is suiting up to be the fast food chain’s latest Colonel Sanders.

Several actors have played Colonel Sanders in commercials in recent years, like Norm MacDonald, Darrell Hammond and Jim Gaffigan, and now, Rob Lowe will play “Mission Commander Colonel Sanders.” This iteration of Colonel Sanders is part of KFC’s campaign to launch a new chicken sandwich into space in June.

KFC tweeted, “Introducing Mission Commander Colonel Sanders. He’s got the face of an angel and the chicken-sandwich salesmanship of a Colonel Sanders.”

Rob Lowe tweeted a photo of himself in the costume and wrote, “There is work to be done. And @KFC has called upon me to be the next Colonel Sanders and literally launch a chicken sandwich into space.”

There is work to be done. And @KFC has called upon me to be the next Colonel Sanders and literally launch a chicken sandwich into space. #ad pic.twitter.com/I5n7AeXecb — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) April 24, 2017

Not everyone is so happy that Lowe is promoting KFC, though. PETA released a statement condemning Lowe saying the actor “sold his soul.”

PETA Senior Vice President Dan Mathews said, “Rob Lowe just sold his soul to hawk the rotting carcasses of small, tortured birds. He’s lost all his animal-friendly fans, who are disgusted by KFC suppliers that pollute rivers and bays with tons of chicken waste, break birds’ wings and legs, and even scald them to death in defeathering tanks. Lowe should donate his fee to a chicken sanctuary, ask the public’s forgiveness, and then bail on this lame deal.”