That Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o buddy film is actually happening

What started as a joke on Twitter is now set to be a feature film, thanks to Netflix and director Ava DuVernay.

In April, a Twitter user took a three-year-old photo of Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna at a Paris fashion show and turned it into a too-good-to-resist movie idea: "Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer-smart best friend that helps plan the [scams]."

In less than a week, the tweet had gone viral and attracted the attention of Nyong'o, Rihanna and other prominent filmmakers. Now that hypothetical project will become a reality, with Netflix nabbing the rights, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

Soon after, both Nyong'o and Rihanna chimed in, saying they'd be up for the job. Other Twitter users targeted "Selma" director DuVernay and "Insecure" writer Issa Rae, and soon enough both women had confirmed their interest in bringing the project to fruition.

Netflix reportedly nabbed the yet-to-be-named film with a "very aggressive bid" that knocked out other serious competitors. Rae is reportedly already at work on the script, and Netflix is planning to start production next year, once DuVernay is done with her current project.