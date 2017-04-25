Reports: Jesse Williams and wife Aryn Drake-Lee split

Jesse Williams and his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, are reportedly calling it quits.

The 35-year-old “Grey’s Anatomy” actor filed for divorce from his wife of over four years earlier this month, according to court documents obtained by ET. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the split is reportedly amicable.

ET has reached out to Williams’ rep for comment.

Williams and Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, married in September 2012, after dating for over five years. They have two children together -- 3-year-old daughter Sadie and 1-year-old son Maceo. In his filing, which cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, Williams is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children.

ET last spoke to Williams in January, when he talked about his “Grey’s Anatomy” character, Jackson, finding “happiness” with April (Sarah Drew).

