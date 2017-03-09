Report: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dating

There could be a J-Rod or an A. Lo in the future.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly dating, per People, and have been for “a few weeks.”

Rodriguez has even met her family, People reports.

“He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad,” said a source close to Lopez. “She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

Lopez was rumored to be dating Drake recently, though the two singers never confirmed a romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Rodriguez recently split from 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez are parents. Lopez is mom to twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Both stars’ reps have declined to comment.