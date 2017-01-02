Queen Elizabeth honors Victoria Beckham, Naomie Harris, Mark Rylance and more

The rumors were true.

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was indeed among the list of notable names on Queen Elizabeth’s annual New Year’s Honors list, celebrating figures who have made notable contributions to British society or culture.

Beckham -- who reportedly leaked news of the honor early by telling her family over the Christmas holiday -- has now been elevated to the rank of OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Beckham was recognized for her career in fashion and her work for various charities around the world. Her husband, retired football star David Beckham, received the honor in 2003.

From the world of acting, Oscar-winner Mark Rylance and “Moonlight” star Naomie Harris were among those honored this year. The list also included Vogue editor Anna Wintour, former Kinks singer Ray Davies, director Richard Eyre and “Mad Max: Fury Road” costume designer Jenny Beavan.