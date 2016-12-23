"Pretty Little Liars" actress Lucy Hale speaks out after topless photo leak

“Pretty Little Liars” actress Lucy Hale is fighting back after she was allegedly hacked.

Hale tweeted a statement after her topless photos surfaced on site Celeb Jihad.

“Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see,” Hale wrote on Thursday. “I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed.”

She continued, “Thank you for all the sweet, supportive messages I’ve been receiving. It was a much needed reminder that I’m surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much. And to whoever did this…kiss my a**.”

TMZ is reporting that her lawyer, Marty Singer, is demanding that Celeb Jihad take the photos of Hale down.

Hale is one of many female celebrities who have spoken out about leaked photos. In 2014, more than 100 celebrities were hacked and many of their nude photos were leaked. Jennifer Lawrence, one of the stars who was part of the leak, called it a “sex crime.”

Leslie Jones was also hacked in August and had her nude photos leaked, though she took it in stride.

“If you want to hurt anybody these days, you’re going to have to do way more than leak their nudes or call them names,” she said on “Saturday Night Live,” adding emphatically that if anyone wants to see her naked, they should just ask her.