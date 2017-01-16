The all new
CBS News January 16, 2017, 6:50 AM

Polticial comedians' unending war with Washington

Alec Baldwin as President-elect Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” 

NBC/Broadway Video

“Saturday Night Live” offered its comedic take over the weekend on Donald Trump’s first press conference since the election. The president-elect fired back yesterday on Twitter, writing, “Saturday Night Live is the worst. Not funny. Always a complete hit job.”

Donald Trump Press Conference Cold Open - SNL by Saturday Night Live on YouTube

But for decades, American presidents have had to get used to being the butt of comedians’ jokes. A few even learn to laugh along.

Jan Crawford is in Washington with a look at some of the best political satire. Tune in “CBS This Morning” on Monday, January 16 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

