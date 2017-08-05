Police investigating bomb blast at Islamic center in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a reported explosion at an Muslim community center Saturday morning in Bloomington, CBS Minnesota reports.

Police say the explosion was reported at about 5:05 a.m. at that Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, outside Minneapolis.

The building sustained fire and smoke damage, but there were no injuries.

Asad Zaman, the executive director of Muslim American Society of Minnesota, said in a press conference Saturday morning that the blast occurred during early morning prayers. The explosion occurred in the imam's office at the center. A window was broken, and Zaman said he assumes the bomb was thrown into the office.

Zaman said a member of the congregation saw a pickup speeding away from the parking lot.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting in the investigation.

Zaman said a $10,000 reward has been offered for information about the incident. Local faith leaders plan to meet later Saturday.