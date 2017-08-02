Police find human remains at home where veteran disappeared in 2014

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Human remains have been discovered in the backyard of a Georgia residence where a U.S. Army veteran was last seen more than three years ago.

News outlets report that Alicia Chilton with Cobb County police says police received a tip Tuesday that led them to the home Chase Massner was last seen in March 2014. The house was where Massner spent the night with a friend, CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports.

Sgt. Dana Pierce, a spokeswoman with the Cobb County police, told CBS News the remains were human and the Cobb County medical examiner's office is working to identify them. Pierce said police are not discussing possible suspects, method or motive.

WGCL reports the man who lived in the house at the time told police he had picked up Massner and brought him to the house, where he stayed the night. The man told police Massner went missing the next day, according to WGCL.

At the end of June, police brought search dogs to the home, WGCL reported. The dogs found scents that indicated the presence of human remains.

The current resident of the house didn't live there when Massner disappeared, WGCL reports.

Family members have said that Massner was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Iraq War veteran was 26 at the time of his disappearance and married with two daughters.