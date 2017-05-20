Plane clips LAX utility truck, causing injuries, authorities say

LOS ANGELES -- At least eight people were injured Saturday after an Aeromexico flight clipped an airport utility truck, flipping it over, shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reports that the collision between the single-aisle jet and airport supply truck occurred before 2:30 p.m. on a taxiway shortly after the plane had landed, CBS Los Angeles reports. The crash caused the truck to overturn.

"It clipped a service truck," said Rob Pedregon, a Los Angeles Airport Police spokesman. "They had already landed and were taxiing."

All eight passengers on the truck reported injuries, and were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment, LAX said in a statement. All are in stable condition.

Two people in the truck were seriously hurt, and six people in the truck suffered minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

There was no report of any injuries to passengers or crew aboard the plane, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The plane was carrying about 146 passengers and crew. The plane's wing was damaged in the collision, the fire department said.

Airport operations were not affected, Pedregon said.