Pink and husband Carey Hart welcome a son

Congratulations are in order for Pink!

The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer gave birth to her second child with her husband, former motocross racer Carey Hart, on Monday.

Pink shared the happy news with a sweet Instagram photo, revealing the baby’s unique and adorable name.

“Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16,” she captioned the photo, in which she can be seen cradling the newborn. In another photo, Hart poses with the baby while Pink gushes, “I love my baby daddy.”

The 37-year-old singer took to social media in November to announce she was expecting and has since been documenting her growing baby bump.

In 2013, the three-time Grammy winner spoke with Billboard about wanting to give her 5-year-old daughter, Willow, a sibling.

“My brother is everything to me. So I want her to have family beyond her papa and me,” Pink said at the time. “For that reason, I mostly want another one for her to have a lifelong friend.” The 37-year-old singer added that she loves the idea of having a big family.

“I have a stepbrother and a stepsister, but they’re much older,” she said. “And Carey was an only child for 12 years and then his brother came when he was 12, and he died several years ago. Family is the most important thing. And my best friend Grant has, like, four brothers and sisters. I love it -- it’s like holidays, the chaos, the f**king fighting, the mom always having a kid around. For sure. I want to adopt, I want to have more -- just, yes.”