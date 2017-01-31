Pharrell Williams and wife welcome triplets

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh are now a family of six.

The “Happy” singer and his wife welcomed not one, not two, but three babies into their brood! “Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets,” his rep confirmed to ET in a statement on Tuesday. “The family is happy and healthy!”

The couple -- who were married in 2013 -- are already proud parents to a son, Rocket, who turned 8 in November, and last year, Williams shared with ET the words of wisdom he hopes to pass on to his children.

“Humility and loyalty, I feel like those two things are the ultimate currency,” the 43-year-old musician said. “So I just try to push my son to be humble. He’s really talented, he’s really smart and bright, but I want him to be humble with the things that he does so all those other things will shine on their own. He gets that.”