"Patriots Day" survivors, cast talk new Boston bombing movie

Most people can remember where they were when new broke of two bombs going off at the Boston Marathon more than three years ago.

On April 15, 2013 and on the days that followed, all eyes were on Boston as police worked tirelessly to track down the two suspected bombers. Now, less than four years after the attack, a new movie is giving the world a detailed look at just what happened during those terrifying days.

CBS Films’ “Patriots Day” tells the story of the 2013 bombing and the manhunt for the bombers. In the film, Police Seargeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) joins the community of police, survivors and federal investigators to track down the lone wolf terrorists before they cause more tragedy. Wahlberg plays a fictional character, but many of those in the film are based on real people.

Survivors and first responders spoke to CBS News at a recent special screening of the film in Boston.

“The story is overwhelming and upsetting, it’s heartwarming at times and funny at times too,” says survivor Patrick Downes. He and his wife Jessica Kensky are both portrayed in the film by actors.

“It takes you through a lot of the emotions that transpired. At the same time though we weren’t conscious for most of that week; we were in and out of surgery and under anesthesia and so some of it we are learning. It filled in a lot of gaps,” Kensky told CBS News.

Former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis (played by John Goodman) said the survivors and victims were the reason why he decided to take part in this film.

“I asked the victims what they think and they seem to be alright with it so I was too. The truth is we are still facing this threat, the country needs to be prepared.”

Richard DesLauriers (played by Kevin Bacon in the film) said watching the events unfold again on screen was difficult for him at first.

“It’s heart wrenching in many ways because we remember the tragedy and agony and the deaths of people, dozens injured. The human suffering that was caused by those crimes was unspeakable. So it’s tough to watch the movie in many ways but the movie is well done.”

“Patriots Day” is the third collaboration for actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg. Both said this film is the most important and inspiring story they have made.

“Patriots Day” is now in select theaters and opens nationwide on Jan. 13.