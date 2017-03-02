By Andrea Park CBS News March 2, 2017, 11:11 AM

Patrick Stewart and Stephen Colbert slam Trump’s Obamacare repeal in spoof

Patrick Stewart and Stephen Colbert spoofed a theater classic while slamming President Donald Trump’s Obamacare repeal on the “Late Show” Wednesday night. 

The two sported jackets and hats against a moonlit backdrop while playing Vladmir and Estragon in their own version of Samuel Beckett’s play “Waiting for Godot.” Colbert also wore a beard. 

Instead of wondering when Godot was coming, they talked about when the Obamacare replacement would arrive instead. 

“Nothing to be done,” begins Stewart. 

“Do you think a replacement will come?” responds Colbert.

“He said it would come,” says Stewart. 

Watch below to see what Stewart and Colbert have to say about Trump’s Obamacare replacement -- and the things that “he said.” 

