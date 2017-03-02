Patrick Stewart and Stephen Colbert slam Trump’s Obamacare repeal in spoof

Patrick Stewart and Stephen Colbert spoofed a theater classic while slamming President Donald Trump’s Obamacare repeal on the “Late Show” Wednesday night.

The two sported jackets and hats against a moonlit backdrop while playing Vladmir and Estragon in their own version of Samuel Beckett’s play “Waiting for Godot.” Colbert also wore a beard.

Instead of wondering when Godot was coming, they talked about when the Obamacare replacement would arrive instead.

“Nothing to be done,” begins Stewart.

“Do you think a replacement will come?” responds Colbert.

“He said it would come,” says Stewart.

Watch below to see what Stewart and Colbert have to say about Trump’s Obamacare replacement -- and the things that “he said.”