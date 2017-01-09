Panorama 2017 lineup unveiled

The Panorama 2017 lineup has been announced, and headliners include Frank Ocean, Solange, Tame Impala, alt-J, Nine Inch Nails and A Tribe Called Quest.

The New York music festival, which will take place July 28 to July 30 on Randall’s Island Park, is in its second year; it opened last year with Arcade Fire, Kendrick Lamar and LCD Soundsystem headlining.

Other musicians performing include MGMT, Tyler the Creator, Belle & Sebastian and Justice.

This year marks a comeback for several of the performers. Panorama will be A Tribe Called Quest’s first performance since November 2013. The group released “We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service” in November -- their first album since 1998. Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails have not performed since 2014, though at least Ocean will hit a few festivals before Panorama.

Tickets for each day are $125, and passes for the whole weekend cost $345.

See the full lineup below.