“Orange is the New Black” season 5 full trailer debuts

The new season of "Orange is the New Black" is just a month away, and now fans are getting an even better look at what's in store for the ladies of Litchfield.

Much like last month's first look at the new season, the trailer opens where last season left off -- with Daya (Dascha Polanco) pointing a gun at CO Humphrey (Michael Torpey) after the inmates overwhelm prison staff in the wake of a prisoner's death.

The rest of the trailer teases what happens after that crucial moment, with the entire fifth season playing out over just three days as the inmates take control of the prison and enter into a standoff with law enforcement officials outside.

"Orange is the New Black" returns to Netflix on June 9.