Olivia Munn, Aaron Rodgers call it quits after three years of dating

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have broken up after nearly three years of dating, multiple sources confirm.

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback began dating in 2014 after meeting at that year’s ACM Awards.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source told People, adding that Munn and Rodgers “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Meanwhile, another source told E! News that the two celebrities are “just on two different pages in life.”

“It was Olivia that called the break,” the source said, who remained hopeful. “They were great together -- never had fights -- so getting back together can be possible. But as of now, they need time.”