Watch the trailer for Netflix's Cannes debut "Okja"

Here's your first look at the mysterious beast at the center of the new Netflix film "Okja" in action.

While previous teasers for Bong Joon Ho's film had only offered glimpses of the titular beast, the first official trailer -- released Thursday -- shows the CGI creation in full detail -- and reveals more about the plot.

The film centers on a young girl named Mija (An Seo Hyun) at odds with a corporation that's created a new "super-pigs" as a means to feed the population in a more sustainable manner. But to Mija, Okja is a friend, not food.

The cast includes Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Lily Collins and Steven Yeun. Netflix will release "Okja" -- which is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival -- on June 28.

Check out the full, slightly NSFW trailer here in all its glory.