NYC jail inmate caught 7-plus hours after Rikers escape

NEW YORK -- Authorities say an inmate who escaped from a section of New York City's Rikers Island jail complex has been found on the island.

Local media outlets report that Naquan Hill was captured around 3 a.m. Thursday after multiple law enforcement agencies launched a massive manhunt when he was reported missing Wednesday night.

The jail was placed on lockdown as the NYPD, Port Authority police and correction officers searched the island and surrounding waters. Officials say two Department of Correction staffers found him still on the island.

Hill, 24, was one of six inmates in a recreation yard when around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday it's believed that he was able to make his way over a fence while guards were distracted, reports CBS New York. He had been jailed for burglary, the station reports.

Rikers Island is New York City's largest jail. The city's jail system has been plagued for years by a culture of violence and corruption.