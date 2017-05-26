Nude woman, 22, accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy

SAN BERNARDINO -- Authorities arrested a 22-year-old woman they said assaulted a sheriff's deputy, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Officials said deputies with the Central Sheriff's Station were driving on a local road Thursday afternoon when they noticed a commotion.

Several motorists were out of their cars, holding cellphones and recording something.

On closer inspection, deputies said they saw a nude female walking on the sidewalk.

Witnesses said the nude woman, now identified as Selena Stacy, went over to a vehicle and grabbed the driver, a woman, by the head.

That woman got out of her car and began to fight with the suspect, authorities said. The deputies ordered both women to stop fighting.

They said the suspect punched one of the deputies in the mouth, causing him to lose his balance.



Stacy was taken into custody and later transported to the Central Detention Center to have female deputies assist with clothing her. Stacy was then taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for a medical evaluation.