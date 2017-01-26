Nina Dobrev returning for “Vampire Diaries” series finale

“Vampire Diaries” fans are going to see a familiar face before they say goodbye to the long-running series.

After a two-year absence, Nina Dobrev is returning the the CW drama for its series finale, the actress announced Thursday via Instagram.

“I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT,” she wrote alongside a photo of the finale script.

I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Dobrev’s deal to exit the series after season six reportedly contained a clause for her to return for the series finale.

“I’m thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended -- with Nina back to help us say goodbye,” executive producer Julie Plec said in a statement. Plec is also directing the final episode.

Dobrev starred alongside Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley for six seasons before departing in 2015 to pursue other opportunities, like her new film, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” alongside Vin Diesel.

The series finale of “the Vampire Diaries” will air March 10 on The CW.