The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 5, 2017, 3:45 PM

Nicki Minaj confirms Meek Mill breakup

Nicki Minaj attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. 

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj wanted to set the record straight with regard to her relationship with Meek Mill.

Simply put, it’s over. 

Minaj tweeted an explanation Thursday to clear up rumors about her relationship with fellow rapper Mill. “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon,” she tweeted. 

The two began dating in 2015 and dodged engagement rumors in April 2016. But last month, Minaj hinted that the romance might be over by posting an Instagram photo captioned with the Beyonce lyrics, “Thank God I dodged the bullet, I’m so over you.” 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular