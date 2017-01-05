Nicki Minaj confirms Meek Mill breakup

Nicki Minaj wanted to set the record straight with regard to her relationship with Meek Mill.

Simply put, it’s over.

Minaj tweeted an explanation Thursday to clear up rumors about her relationship with fellow rapper Mill. “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon,” she tweeted.

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

The two began dating in 2015 and dodged engagement rumors in April 2016. But last month, Minaj hinted that the romance might be over by posting an Instagram photo captioned with the Beyonce lyrics, “Thank God I dodged the bullet, I’m so over you.”