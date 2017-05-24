Nicki Minaj says she’s “celibate” on "Ellen"

Nicki Minaj insists she's celibate, though she does admit to having "sleepovers" with rumored boyfriend Nas.

The rapper stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, where she opened up about her possible relationship.

"He's so dope. He's a king," she said. "He's a rap legend, so let's just say that I have a lot of respect for him. And, you know, he's kind of cute, too."

Of course, some common roots don't hurt. "He is the king of Queens, and I'd like to think I'm the queen of Queens," she said.

Minaj sparked dating rumors earlier this month when she posted a photo to Instagram of herself getting cozy with Nas. "Only KINGS recognize QUEENS," she wrote alongside the image.

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

But if they are dating, they're certainly taking it slow, as Minaj informed DeGeneres that while she and Nas have had "sleepovers," they haven't done "the nasty" yet.

"I'm just chilling right now, I'm celibate," she said. "I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men."

Her Instagram feed might suggest she's breaking her own rule, though -- which she readily acknowledged. "I might make an exception to the rule for him because he's so dope," she said.