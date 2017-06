There's more "Kimmy Schmidt" on the way.

Netflix has renewed "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," the sitcom created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, for a fourth season, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The third season of the comedy series debuted last month to positive reviews. It stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. To date, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" has received 11 Emmy nominations.

No premiere date has been announced for the fourth season.