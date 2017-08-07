Netflix buys comic book publisher in first acquisition

NEW YORK – In its first acquisition, Netflix (NFLX) is buying comic book publisher Millarworld and plans to turn its characters into new films and shows for the video streaming service.

Millarworld's graphic novels "Kick-Ass," ''Wanted" and "Kingsman" have already been turned into movies by major studios.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement that Millarworld would create content for some of the company's existing programs, as well as develop new superhero, fantasy, science-fiction and horror programming.

Los Gatos, California-based Netflix did not disclose on Monday how much it paid for Millarworld.

"Netflix is the future, and we couldn't be more thrilled to sell the business to them and buckle up for all the amazing movies and television shows we plan to do together," Mark Millar, who founded the publisher, said in a blog post.

Netflix has been spending heavily for original movies and shows, such as "House of Cards" and "Orange Is The New Black," to attract new viewers and stand apart from rival services.

Netflix reported in July that it had more than 100 million subscribers worldwide.