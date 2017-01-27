AP January 27, 2017, 2:39 PM

Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Neil Young and Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder attend the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2011 in Toronto, Canada.

NEW YORK -- Pearl Jam will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by frequent collaborator and rock legend Neil Young this spring.

Young and Pearl Jam memorably joined forces to play Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” at MTV’s Video Music Awards in 1993. Pearl Jam regularly covers the song on tour. Members of the band played on Young’s 1995 album, “Mirror Ball.”

The Hall also announced Friday that Jackson Browne will induct folk legend Joan Baez, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will present fellow progressive rockers Yes at the April 7 ceremony in New York.

Presenters for other inductees Tupac Shakur, ELO, Journey and Nile Rogers haven’t been announced.

