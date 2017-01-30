"Mozart in the Jungle" renewed for a fourth season by Amazon

“Mozart in the Jungle” will be returning to Amazon for a fourth season, the streaming network announced Monday.

Amazon also announced that its 1980s-set comedy series, “Red Oaks,” will also be returning for a third and final season. The new seasons of “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Red Oaks” are due to premiere later this year on Prime Video.

“We’re all delighted to be back for a fourth season and to share the further tales of our orchestra and all the artists who comprise it,” executive producer Roman Coppola said. “For the fans who have been so enthusiastic about our show, we’re so happy to have an audience that wants to see stories about the arts music, and all these characters we’ve invented.”

“Mozart in the Jungle” stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Lola Kirke, Saffron Burrows and Bernadette Peters, chronicling the lives of those involved with the New York Symphony. It was the second Amazon original series -- after “Transparent” -- to win a Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Comedy.

“Amazon Studios has been built by the risky, creative genius of shows like ‘Mozart in the Jungle’ and ‘Red Oaks,’” Amazon’s Joe Lewis said in a statement. “We are excited to see how the amazing creators, casts and crews top themselves next season.”