More “Arrested Development” coming, according to producer

Talk of a new season of “Arrested Development” on Netflix has started up once again -- and this time the streaming service is already close to a deal.

The absurd comedy series ran for three seasons on Fox from 2003 to 2006 and was revived by Netflix for a fourth season in 2013. Now, plans are underway for a fifth season, with the entire ensemble returning once again, according to executive producer Brian Grazer.

“We are close,” Grazer told Deadline. “I think we found a way to create the compensation structure for all the actors and create a work matrix so they can still make movies and do other things and it will all integrate. So we are really close -- I think within a couple of weeks at the most.”

Wrangling the large cast proved to be the biggest stumbling block to getting the initial Netflix series made. The show’s dysfunctional Bluth family included Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter and Portia de Rossi. The series won six Emmys and one Golden Globe during its Fox run.

Grazer would not give any details on the plot of the upcoming season, but last year creator Mitchell Hurwitz suggested a serialized murder mystery in the vein of “Making a Murderer.”