Moby says he'll DJ at Trump's inauguration under one condition

Moby says he’ll perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration under one condition, though it didn’t work when Alec Baldwin made the same request.

The DJ says he was asked to play at the Inaugural Ball, and jokingly said that he will only take the offer if Trump releases his taxes.

He wrote on Instagram, “Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump... Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really? I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

It is odd that Moby was asked to perform, since he has slammed the president-elect on social media. Even just the other day, the musician posted a side-by-side photo on Instagram of Trump next to King Joffrey from “Game of Thrones.”

Moby was a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter.