Mike Epps apologizes for kangaroo stunt at Detroit show

Mike Epps says he’s sorry for a stunt involving a frightened kangaroo at his Detroit show.

Epps wrote an apology on Instagram after he was called out on Twitter for alleged animal cruelty. The actor and comedian said he wanted to “sincerely apologize to everybody” and “did not mean any harm to the animal it got outta hand.” He also said he loves animals and that he plans to donate money to kangaroo foundation Viva.

On Friday, during the Detroit stop of his Festival of Laughs comedy tour, a handler brought a scared-looking kangaroo on stage and Epps tugged the animal’s leash while it struggled, trying to hit Epps with its paw. The kangaroo’s handler also picked it up and danced with it onstage.

Epps told TMZ in a video interview that he had planned on having the kangaroo run behind him on stage as a joke, but the stunt turned into the handler bringing the kangaroo toward the front of the stage and showing it off.

“This was bad on my part and it’ll never happen again,” he said.