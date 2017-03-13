Michelle Obama wrote college recommendations for “Black-ish” star

When applying to college, a letter of recommendation from the former first lady certainly can’t hurt.

That’s just the advantage “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi revealed she had when submitting to four colleges, including Harvard. Shahidi told W Magazine that Michelle Obama helped her out by providing one such letter.

“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” Shahidi said, adding that Mrs. Obama also gave her a “go get ’em, tiger” back-rub prior to her AP exams.

The 17-year-old actress also said that regardless of which school she ends up attending, she plans to pursue a double major in African-American studies and sociology.