Michelle Obama wrote college recommendations for “Black-ish” star

Michelle Obama and Yara Shahidi appear on a panel discussion at Glamour’s “A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls’ Education” on October 11, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

When applying to college, a letter of recommendation from the former first lady certainly can’t hurt. 

That’s just the advantage “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi revealed she had when submitting to four colleges, including Harvard. Shahidi told W Magazine that Michelle Obama helped her out by providing one such letter. 

“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” Shahidi said, adding that Mrs. Obama also gave her a “go get ’em, tiger” back-rub prior to her AP exams. 

The 17-year-old actress also said that regardless of which school she ends up attending, she plans to pursue a double major in African-American studies and sociology. 

