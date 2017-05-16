Michael Moore announces new “Fahrenheit 11/9” doc aimed at Trump

Outspoken documentary filmmaker Michael Moore thinks he's found the way to take down President Donald Trump -- and the Weinstein Company is helping make it a reality.

Bob and Harvey Weinstein purchased the worldwide rights to Moore's in-the-works documentary, "Fahrenheit 11/9," which focuses on President Donald Trump, through their Fellowship Adventure Group, the company announced Tuesday. The "11/9" of the title refers to Nov. 9, when Mr. Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 election.

Moore has reunited with his team from "Fahrenheit ‪9/11" - documentary directors/producers Meghan O'Hara, Tia Lessin and Carl Deal. Tuesday's announcement said filming has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is aimed at dissolving Trump's "teflon" shield and his presidency.

"No matter what you throw at him, it hasn't worked," Moore said in a statement. "No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie."

The filmmaker revealed that he has been working on "Fahrenheit 11/9" in secret for several months and that the production is still underway.

Moore made headlines in June when he predicted that Mr. Trump would win the election by taking Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The president went on to win those three states by a combined 77,000 votes.