Met Gala 2017: Kylie Jenner shares star-studded selfie on Instagram

NEW YORK -- Kylie Jenner might have been trying to best Ellen DeGeneres' Oscars 2014 selfie when she took one with several of the biggest stars at Monday night's Met Gala.

Jenner took the photo in the bathroom of the museum and posted what she calls the "annual bathroom selfie" on Instagram Monday night. She took the photo with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as Sean "Diddy" Combs, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Oscar winner Brie Larson, Lily Aldridge, "Moonlight" actor Ashton Sanders, Paris Jackson and more.

Larson later joked on Instagram that she "needed to go to the bathroom and ended up famous."

The shot came in spite of a rumored ban on selfies at the event. The New York Post reported in 2015 that Met Gala guests were sent notices that phones could not be used for photography or social media.

Images shared by numerous attendees show the rule has been routinely flouted.