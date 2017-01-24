The all new
AP January 24, 2017, 11:10 AM

Mel Gibson welcomes baby no. 9

LOS ANGELES -- Mel Gibson is a father for the ninth time.

Girlfriend Rosalind Ross gave birth to the couple’s son, Lars Gerard Gibson, on Friday. Ross is a writer.

Gibson’s publicist Alan Nierob confirms the birth.

The actor-director Gibson has a lot to celebrate. On Tuesday morning, he received an Oscar nomination for directing “Hacksaw Ridge,” which also received a best picture nomination.

Gibson, who won an Oscar for directing “Braveheart,” has seven children from his marriage to his ex-wife, Robyn Moore. Their youngest child is 17.

He also has a 7-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

