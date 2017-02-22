Martin Scorsese’s new gangster movie going straight to Netflix

Martin Scorsese is taking his next gangster movie to Netflix.

The “Good Fellas” director originally set up his next crime drama, “The Irishman,” with Paramount Pictures, but he’s instead taking the project -- with an estimated budget of $100 million -- to Netflix, according to IndieWire.

“Scorsese’s movie is a risky deal, and Paramount is not in the position to take risks,” a source told IndieWire. “This way, he can make the project he wants.”

The film will tell the story of hitman Frank Sheeran, who confessed to killing Jimmy Hoffa shortly before his death. Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Bobby Cannavale and Harvey Keitel are reportedly slated to star. The film would mark Scorsese’s ninth outing with De Niro and first with Pacino.

The three-figure budget is due in part to plans to hire visual effects giant Industrial Light & Magic to digitally alter De Niro’s face so that he can play Sheeran across his adult life, from his late 20s to his death at the age of 83.