Social media has strong reactions to Mariah Carey's botched New Year's Eve performance

Millions of jaws dropped on New Year’s Eve as fans watched Mariah Carey struggle to find the words to hit songs “Emotions” and “We Belong Together” during a performance in Times Square in New York City.

“We didn’t have a soundcheck for this New Year’s,” she explained in the midst of experiencing technical difficulties as one of the star headliners of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve,” .

A visibly annoyed Carey pointed her microphone at the crowd, “Let the audience sing.” Her background dancers danced around as she knelt down on stage after complaining, “We can’t hear.”

But the pop star didn’t let the botched performance bring her down. Afterword, Carey brushed her shoulders off, tweeting, “Sh-- happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017” and a GIF of herself shrugging. The tweet went viral with nearly 40,000 retweets.

She was right. Within hours, dozens of headlines appeared, and the internet was loving the drama.

Some fans came to her defense, praising the star for handling the glitch like a “pro”:

@MariahCarey handled that like a pro! HUGE props to her. Nothing worse for a vocalist when IEMs go down. Way to handle that with grace, girl — Sarah Mailloux (@sarahmailloux) January 1, 2017

Happy New Year! Mariah Carey is still a queen pic.twitter.com/puTGjoIgjp — SGL (@SingleGayLife) January 1, 2017

Adding it was the perfect way to end a “disastrous” 2016:

Maybe Mariah Carey didn't give the performance that 2016 wanted, but she gave the performance 2016 deserved. — beth loves cake, so (@bourgeoisalien) January 1, 2017

mariah carey is me in 2016 trying to pretend everything is okay when everyone knows it's not — clairebear (@clairezuro) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey just summed up 2016 in a nutshell. — Matthew Lush (@MatthewLush) January 1, 2017

Others, however, were less forgiving, claiming her career was the final casualty of 2016 and poking fun at what they called an epic lip sync fail.

Mariah Carey's singing career the final victim of 2016 pic.twitter.com/RK41DEJ0m4 — Best Vines (@TheFunnyVine) January 1, 2017

when you didn't do any work for the group project and it's your turn to present a slide https://t.co/L7Kcj8Gm3h — Josi 🌸 (@SlowDownLauren) January 1, 2017

[Mariah Carey]: sing for the audience



[Mariah Carey to Mariah Carey]: don't do that. Walk around. Talk awkwardly. #rockineve pic.twitter.com/bMuQn64sku — Peter Lauer (@HipsterPete) January 1, 2017

Though some responses were more favorable than others, chances are Carey doesn’t care either way. Like she said at the end of her New Year’s show, “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”