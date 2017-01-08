Mariah Carey blames Dick Clark Productions again for New Year's Eve show disaster

Mariah Carey again passed the blame for her disastrous New Year’s Eve show in Times Square in New York City to the production company, saying the fallout from the episode has hurt her feelings.

In an audio clip released on Twitter where Carey sounds like she is reading from a prepared statement, the singer said: “It’s a shame we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

Carey’s management has been locked in a back-and-forth blame game with Dick Clark Productions over the technical problems that resulted in Carey stranded on stage on live television with apparent audio issues in front of thousands.

In her audio message, Carey elaborated on the reason for the blame.

“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machine, thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors were not working at all,” Carey said.

She then addressed the torrent of criticism she received online, in which many blamed the star for the show’s faults.

“Listen guys, they foiled me,” Carey said, adding that the production company and others “turned it into an opportunity to humiliate me. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt.”

The singer said that she will continue to fulfull her professional obligations, but that she will be taking a social media break for an undisclosed period of time.