Margot Robbie spotted in character as Tonya Harding

Margot Robbie is physically transforming for her role as former Olympic ice skater, Tonya Harding.

The 26-year-old actress is portraying Harding in the biopic, “I, Tonya,” and was spotted on set in Atlanta, Georgia, wearing high-waisted jeans, a blue sweater and maroon ballet flats. “[Margot was filming] a flash forward scene where she is being interviewed about the event of the famous attack on Nancy Kerrigan,” an eyewitness told ET. “Margot had visible padding on most of her body and was wearing a wig. She had a perm wig on that she wore all day.”

The eyewitness says Robbie was “very positive and smiling” while on set and “arrived to the production office at noon and filmed until around 5:30 p.m.” on Friday.

“I, Tonya” follows Harding’s life and her involvement in one of the biggest scandals in the history of American sports. Harding’s career came to an end after she conspired with her ex-husband and bodyguard to break fellow American skater Nancy Kerrigan’s legs ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics. Kerrigan was clubbed in the knee but recovered seven weeks later, and ended up taking home the silver medal at the Olympics.



Harding finished in eighth place and later plead guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution in the attack. She was banned from the U.S. Figure Skating Association for life. The incident is still known as “The Whack Heard Round the World.”

“That’s the one thing that’s truly missing in my heart,” she told ET in 2014 of her lifetime ban. “I wasn’t able to go out and do the shows and skate for the people that wanted to see me skate.”

Reporting by Kaley Stumpe.